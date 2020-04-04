“Westworld Season 3”- Details For Plot, Release Date, And Cast Are Here!!!

Making the audience engrossed in their thriller packed show Westworld season shows the hosts entered the futuristic version of the real world while they escaped from the park. Season 3 is about to go on air and is all about more thrills with garage sequence—the happenings taking outside the park and also how humanity ended to this moment.Season three of the Westworld is all set to release soon with many expectations from the audience, new plots, new locations, and few additions to the cast and crew with intrigue storyline focusing on the worlds of humans and hosts, realities, and philosophies.With just a month away to go on air and release of the new season, HBO recently announces the confirmation of new season with a trailer which served as how the story of modern-day society runs and much more. The release date for the Westworld Season 3 is confirmed as March 15, 2020. The show is most likely to release at eight central times and 9 Eastern TimeComparing to the prior seasons, the length of this season will short than the old one. Season 2 has ten episodes, whereas season 3 might have just eight episodes. The season will be more focused on the aftermath of murder at the park and the escape of the hosts.As far as the cast and crew are concerned, HBO recently confirmed that most of the key actors and supporting cast would be there returning in season 3 with Evan Rachel Wood, Ed Harris, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, and Thandie Newton in the lead roles and key players. With the release of the trailer, few new star cast is also added to the crew with Kid Cudi and football player Marshawn Lynch.Well, it will be interesting to see Season 3 of the Westworld going where it’s never gone before.