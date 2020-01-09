westminster-cathedral-choir-row-deepens-as-head-of-music-quits-over-boarding-school-arrangements 

Westminster Cathedral’s world famous choir has been embroiled in further drama after its head of music resigned following a row over choirboys being sent home at weekends
The Telegraph reported in May that the Cathedral Choir School was accused of jeopardising Catholic heritage over proposed changes to school boarders’ timetables.
Now the school’s Master of Music, Martin Baker, has quit his prestigious role within the Cathedral. The departure of Mr Baker has sparked uproar within the music world, with notable alumni warning that the move spells “disaster” for the school’s future and the musical world amid rumours he was “forced out”.
The row comes after David Heminway, Chair of Governors, said in a letter to parents last year that the school was finding it “increasingly difficult” to recruit choristers and that parents were also keen to see their children more frequently.
As a result a new timetable was imposed reducing full time boarding to allow children to return home at weekends.
However furious parents warned that such changes would strike “a critical blow” to Catholic heritage in an open letter to Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the leader of Roman Catholics in England and Wales.
It has been claimed that Mr Baker, who reportedly has not been seen at the Cathedral since mid-October, shared concerns with many parents and parishioners that its musical heritage was being jeopardised by the new boarding arrangements.
It is also understood that Mr Baker, a renowned organist, had implored Cardinal Nichols not to approve the timetable changes.
His resignation comes following the row between parents and governors which has embroiled the school – which was founded in 1902 to provide choristers to sing the daily services and costs parents around £6,500 per term – for months.
Mr Baker quit his role last year, however his resignation was announced by the Diocese of Westminster on Tuesday.
Lord Berkeley, the English composer and former chorister of Westminster Cathedral school told The Telegraph, that “the departure of Martin Baker is really a disaster”.
“Martin is an absolutely wonderfully gifted conductor. I have heard him conducting not only my music but also all the greats in the repertoire and they are losing him because they really, I think, made his commitment to the job redundant by what they have done.
“He has been very disciplined as I understand it, by not directly contacting people, but I have been informed by other people that he has essentially been forced out. He really couldn’t cope.”
Another alumnus, John Landor, associate of the Royal Academy of Music and Musical Director of London Musical Arts Orchestra, added that he has “mixed feelings” about the new schedule.
“I appreciate that it could affect the professional standards of music-making at the Cathedral. As a chorister there from 1971 – 74 under Colin Mawby, I was aware of and shared a sense of pride that all of us boys were able to maintain a punishing schedule (academic and sporting as well as musical) which gave me a resilience and forbearance that stood me in good stead in later life.
“Yet, it is interesting that in the article we hear nothing from the boys themselves. I’m sure the full-boarding experience is better than 50 years ago, but personally I think it is not healthy for children of such young age to be away from their parents all week every week.”
A spokeswoman for the Diocese of Westminster said: “It is with regret that we announce the resignation of Martin Baker as Master of Music at Westminster Cathedral with effect from 31 December 2019. We take the opportunity to thank him for his dedication and service over the past two decades and wish him the very best in his future career.
“Today the Diocese will start to address these new circumstances created by Mr Baker’s resignation. A further announcement will be made in the coming weeks.”
The spokeswoman added that the timetable was changed following a consultation process in which Cardinal Nichols not only consulted the Diocesan Trustees and the Cathedral Chapter but also met personally with the Master of Music to ask for his direct views on the recommendations.
Mr Baker studied at the Royal Northern College of Music, Chetham’s School of Music and Downing College, Cambridge, before holding various roles at London’s Westminster and St Paul’s Cathedrals. He was appointed to Westminster Abbey in 1991.
In 2000 he returned to Westminster Cathedral as Master of Music, where he has been responsible for directing the famous choir in its daily choral programme and schedule of concerts, tours and recordings.