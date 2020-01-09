westminster-cathedral-choir-row-deepens-as-head-of-music-quits-over-boarding-school-arrangements 

Westminster Cathedral’s world famous choir has been embroiled in further drama after its head of music resigned following a row over choirboys being sent home at weekends

The Telegraph reported in May that the Cathedral Choir School was accused of jeopardising Catholic heritage over proposed changes to school boarders’ timetables.

Now the school’s Master of Music, Martin Baker, has quit his prestigious role within the Cathedral. The departure of Mr Baker has sparked uproar within the music world, with notable alumni warning that the move spells “disaster” for the school’s future and the musical world amid rumours he was “forced out”.

The row comes after David Heminway, Chair of Governors, said in a letter to parents last year that the school was finding it “increasingly difficult” to recruit choristers and that parents were also keen to see their children more frequently.

As a result a new timetable was imposed reducing full time boarding to allow children to return home at weekends.

However furious parents warned that such changes would strike “a critical blow” to Catholic heritage in an open letter to Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the leader of Roman Catholics in England and Wales.