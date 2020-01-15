west-point-cadet-tried-to-crowdfund-money-to-bring-porn-star-to-banquet

January 15, 2020 | 11: 51am | Updated January 15, 2020 | 11: 51am

A West Point cadet wanted his favorite adult film star to be his date at the academy’s winter banquet – so he launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $1,200 for her travel fare and hotel stay, according to a report.

“Diamond Foxxx agreed to go to Y dubs with me if I can pay for her plane ticket and hotel room,” read the second-year cadet’s GoFundMe page, according to military news outlet Task & Purpose.

“Problem is I’m on the yuk payroll and I have no money. Please help a young boy’s dream come true,” he added.

His GoFundMe page was titled “Help Me Bring Diamond Foxxx To YWW,” referring to the upstate academy’s Yearling Winter Weekend. Second-year cadets are known as yearlings.

A 2008 West Point graduate who donated to the cadet’s cause told the news site that the page administrator was no longer accepting donations, which topped off at $370.

“Some cadets and officers were discomforted by the effort to bring Diamond Foxxx to YWW, so I was advised by those with much higher rank than me to discontinue the campaign and inform the actress that I can no longer bring her,” reads a message from the unidentified cadet to the former officer, who asked to remain anonymous.

GoFundMe

“This is a measure to protect the values of the West Point community, as well as keep me from walking 3 billion hours (which could be inevitable as of now.),” the cadet added.

The academy pushed back on claims that the cadet was ordered to shut down his crowdfunding effort, telling Task & Purpose that he “promptly removed the page from the site after consulting with his peers.”

“Federal law prohibits members of the military from using their official positions for personal gain,” West Point told the outlet in a statement. “This prohibition extends to using or appearing to use ones military status to solicit gifts of money.”