west-michigan-company-helps-with-ventilator-shortage

Die Tech and Engineering has been in Wyoming since 1984. They traditionally work to create molds or tools for different products, including car parts, high chairs and face masks. Its latest assignment is making parts for Ventec, a company that makes ventilators.

“We’ve made a variety of things over the years for the

medical device industry but never anything for a ventilator,” said William

Berry, owner of the company.

Coronavirus has exposed the shortage of ventilators across the country. As the virus continues to spread, the race to produce and equip hospitals with more devices is underway.

The business is now creating a tool for a piston that

pumps air inside the ventilator.

“We were asked to make it at 5 o’clock yesterday (Friday)

afternoon. Our engineering team manufactured it through the night, and we’ve

been manufacturing parts for it all day,” Berry said.

Berry says making the tool for the piston could normally

take up to 8 weeks. But in order to help save lives, they have fast-tracked the

process.

He says times like this show the importance of the manufacturing industry.

“If they wanted to make many of these ventilators, they

would have to go to China, to Mexico, to wherever and somehow internationally

source these tools. It would probably be weeks or months before they would have

a production where this is in a matter of days,” Berry said.

The company says they are currently waiting for a piece of steel. They say they hope to have the project finished and shipped soon.