west-michigan-communities-will-receive-relief-grants

N MI officials suggest visitors stay downstate during COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More Michigan residents are heading up north to escape urban areas with higher concentrations of confirmed coronavirus cases, but local officials in those northern towns want visitors to understand a few things before they make that decision.

The remote nature of communities like Traverse City, Gaylord and Petoskey also means there are fewer resources available, including groceries and medical care.

Read the Full Article

Video

Living in a COVID-19 hot spot: Ex-GR resident on life in NYC

NEW YORK, Mich. (WOOD) — Two former Grand Rapids residents were among the millions of people living in the U.S. city hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s hitting New York pretty badly right now. And other communities and cities can kind of see what’s happening in New York and brace themselves,” Joshua Chagani said Thursday, days before leaving the city. “But also New York has just an insane amount of people… in a very tight group. So it’s able to spread just so much faster.”

Read the Full Article

Video

Governor’s office responds to criticism about lottery still running

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The offices where lottery winners would normally go to claim their prizes are closed until April 14, at least.

But as the sign on the door of the Michigan State Lottery office at 3391 Plainfield Ave. NE on Grand Rapids’ north side says, tickets may still be purchased at retail locations. For one convenience store cashier, that is a big problem.

Read the Full Article

Video