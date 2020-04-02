🔥West Ham's Aaron Cresswell says coronavirus safety trumps football: 'I've got a baby daughter – I'm petrified'🔥

Aaron Cresswell says there is can be no rush for football to return with public health the priority and that, as a father, he is “petrified” by the coronavirus pandemic.

The West Ham squad have been training individually since the Premier League was shutdown last month, with players being sent training programmes and remaining in daily contact with manager David Moyes.

Cresswell, 30, has been in lockdown with wife Jess, son Sonny and his five-week-old daughter Sadie in their Docklands apartment.

West Ham’s last game was against Arsenal, after which manager Mikel Arteta tested positive, bringing football to a halt.

“At the start, I don’t think anyone realised how serious it was,” said Cresswell. “Once we played the Arsenal game, football came to a stop after Mikel Arteta was tested, and it came back positive.

“Their squad went into isolation and then that was pretty much it. There was no other option. Football had to be suspended.

“Here we are four weeks later, football has been suspended again until 30 April, but the most important thing is everyone’s health and wellbeing. Football can wait. Simple as that.

“I’ve got a baby daughter and she is five weeks’ old and, I’ll be honest, I’m petrified.”

There is a commitment from both the Premier League and Football League to see the season finished, but what form that takes remains undecided.

There have been discussions about playing behind closed doors, or in a World Cup style run of consecutive games, all shown live on TV.

Regardless of when, and how, football returns, Cresswell says there can be no dash to get the game up and running while there are still concerns surrounding the virus.

“In my opinion, I think there has been a lot of talk about how quick we can get football back, but the main focus should be on people’s health and staying indoors,” Cresswell told the club website.

“Of course, were all missing it but there is a whole bigger picture than a game of football and I believe once all this has blown over, we can get back up and running.

“None of us know how long we will be out for and we all want to stay in the Premier League, but we cannot rush back just because people say we need to do it in a certain time period to complete the season.

“When we go back to full training, regardless of how much we’ve done, we will need a mini pre-season of two or three weeks but when we do go back, who knows?

“There is talk of playing games behind closed doors before the crowds return but I hope the players are respected as much as the public are, and they don’t just ask us to play for entertainment on TV.

“You’re going to need all the officials, staff, medical provision, media and broadcasters, so it’s not just 22 players going out and playing football.

“If we go back too soon and one player tests positive, then the whole competition would need to be suspended, otherwise it wouldn’t be a level playing field if some teams are without their best players.

“It’s a waiting game until the scientists and medical people who are working tirelessly day in and say out tell us it’s safe for us to go back out there.”