west-ham-xi-vs-man-city:-confirmed-team-news,-predicted-lineup-and-latest-injuries

David Moyes continues to battle through a horror run of games as West Ham look to beat the drop this season.

Having faced Liverpool and seen Brighton salvage a draw from being two goals behind at the London Stadium, Moyes now takes his side to champions Manchester City before their winter break.

The Scotsman has been boosted by the return of Felipe Anderson to training this week, though after only a couple of days full training it may be too soon to throw him straight into the starting eleven at the Etihad.

New signing Tomas Soucek made his debut against the Seagulls last weekend and should join Declan Rice and Mark Noble in midfield once more, though Moyes is hesitant to ask too much of deadline day arrival Jarrod Bowen just yet.

“I’m pleased to have him,” Moyes said of the forward. “He’s done well in the Championship, not just for one season, he’s earned his stripes. It gives me great hope that he will step up.

“I will find out in time how he settles but in truth, we need him. But we can’t be asking too much on new players to do everything. Tomas Soucek did well in his first game but also the same, let’s not expect too much from Jarrod right away.”

West Ham predicted XI (4-3-3): Fabianski; Fredericks, Ogbonna, Diop, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek, Noble; Antonio, Snodgrass, Haller