west-ham-xi-vs-brighton:-confirmed-team-news,-predicted-lineup-and-latest-injuries

West Ham are in the midst of a horror run of games but face the most vital encounter on Saturday.

Brighton’s visit to the London Stadium is followed by trips to Manchester City and Anfield, meaning David Moyes will be desperate to take points against the Seagulls in their battle against the drop.

Wednesday’s 2-0 defeat to Liverpool brought nothing to lift them away from the bottom three – above which they sit on goal difference only – but there were some positives for the manager to take.

Michail Antonio missed the game with a slight hamstring issue but will be available this weekend. The Hammers also unveiled new signing Tomas Soucek ahead of the game, though it may be a push for the Czech midfielder to start against Brighton.

“He’s only had a few days training but he’s been at a training camp in their winter break,” said Moyes. “He’s got an ability to get forward and cover a lot of ground for us during the season.

“We’re just trying to weigh up where he is. I’m going to have him involved tomorrow but it could be a bit quick for him. We’ll assess that.”

West Ham predicted XI (5-3-2): Fabianski; Zabaleta, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku; Rice, Noble, Snodgrass; Antonio, Haller