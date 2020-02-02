west-ham-vs-brighton-live:-premier-league-commentary-stream-and-latest-score-today

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s Premier League match coverage of West Ham vs Brighton LIVE.

The Hammers will be buoyed by their late transfer business, trumping Crystal Palace to the signing of Jarrod Bowen, as they begin a horror run of fixtures.

A win over the Seagulls looks increasingly key in their battle against the drop, with trips to Manchester City and Liverpool to come.

Brighton, meanwhile, are without influential defender Shane Duffy and will go five points clear of the Hammers with a win.

With kick-off scheduled for 3pm GMT, follow all the goals and action with Giuseppe Muro at the London Stadium.

Team news

West Ham are in the midst of a horror run of games but face the most vital encounter on Saturday.

Brighton’s visit to the London Stadium is followed by trips to Manchester City and Anfield meaning David Moyes will be desperate to take points against the Seagulls in their battle against the drop.

Wednesday’s 2-0 defeat to Liverpool brought nothing to lift them away from the bottom three – above which they sit on goal difference only – but there were some positives for the Scottish manager to take.

Michail Antonio missed the game with a slight hamstring issue but will be available this weekend. The Hammers also unveiled new signing Tomas Soucek ahead of the game, though it may be a push for the Czech midfielder to start against Brighton.

“He’s only had a few days training but he’s been at a training camp in their winter break,” said Moyes. “He’s got an ability to get forward and cover a lot of ground for us during the season.

“We’re just trying to weigh up where he is. I’m going to have him involved tomorrow but it could be a bit quick for him. We’ll assess that.”

TV channel: The match will not be televised live in the UK due to blackout restrictions around 3pm kick-offs.