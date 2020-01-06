West Ham to re-sign Darren Randolph from Stoke City for less than £4m

Goalkeeper Darren Randolph is set to complete a return to West Ham United for a fee of less than £4million, with the club still considering a bid for Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen.

But Stuart Pearce will not be going back as part of David Moyes’ new backroom staff after being blackballed for criticising the club’s co-owners David Sullivan and David Gold, and vice-chairman Karren Brady.

Randolph is poised to become the first signing of Moyes’ second stint at the club, having been at West Ham for two years before joining Middlebrough in 2017.

The 32-year-old will rejoin the Hammers from Boro as an understudy to Lukasz Fabianski and provide reliable cover ahead of error-prone Roberto Jimenez.

Moyes also wants a midfielder and a forward this month, with talks set to take place over a potential move for Allen, who Stoke value at around £7m.