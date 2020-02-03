west-ham-to-issue-lifetime-bans-to-fans-found-guilty-of-homophobic-abuse

West Ham have vowed to dish out lifetime bans to any supporter found guilty of homophobic abuse following two arrests during Saturday’s draw with Brighton.

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that three Hammers fans were arrested at the London Stadium on Saturday, two for homophobic abuse and one for common assault. All three have been released under investigation.

In December the Met launched an investigation into alleged homophobic chanting by travelling West Ham fans at Chelsea.

In a statement, a West Ham spokesperson told Standard Sport: “West Ham United is disgusted to hear of alleged homophobic incidents at the game against Brighton & Hove Albion. The matter is now with the Police but anyone found guilty of acting in a discriminatory manner will be banned for life from London Stadium and from travelling with the Club.

“The Club is unequivocal in its stance – we have a zero-tolerance approach to any form of discrimination. Equality and diversity is at the heart of the Football Club and we are committed to continue ensuring that everyone who enters London Stadium is free to enjoy watching their team play football in an inclusive environment.”

The Metropolitan Police said: “Police made three arrests at the West Ham United v Brighton football match at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday, 1 February as follows: Two male West Ham fans were arrested on suspicion of making homophobic gestures. One male [also a West Ham fan] arrested on suspicion of common assault.

Two West Ham fans were arrested for alleged homophobic abuse at Saturday’s draw with Brighton (Getty Images)

“They were taken to east London police stations where they were subsequently released under investigation. Enquiries continue.”