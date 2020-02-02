west-ham-throw-it-away-as-brighton-fight-back-in-premier-league-thriller

Sport

In Pictures | West Ham vs Brighton | 01/02/2020

West Ham threw away a two-goal lead as Brighton earned a thrilling point at the London Stadium.

2020-02-01T16:53:03.000Z

FULL-TIME: West Ham 3-3 Brighton

2020-02-01T16:43:29.623Z

Absolutely breathless stuff.

2020-02-01T16:41:12.340Z

Giuseppe Muro at the London StadiumWest Ham have thrown it away. VAR checked for a handball by Glenn Murray as he controlled the ball and replays were inconclusive. The goal has just been shown on the big screen and West Ham fans are furious. From 3-1 up to 3-3 and Brighton are now pushing for a winner.

GOAL!

2020-02-01T16:38:15.530Z

West Ham 3-3 Brighton | Glenn Murray 78’Murray has levelled it up! Incredible!

2020-02-01T16:35:44.196Z

Giuseppe Muro at the London StadiumA horrible mix-up at the back has gifted Brighton another lifeline. Confusion between Issa Diop and Angelo Ogbonna, Diop panics and Pascal Gross nicks in to score the softest of goals. David Moyes will be fuming. West Ham have 15 minutes to see this out now.

GOAL!

2020-02-01T16:33:29.063Z

West Ham 3-2 Brighton | Pascal Gross 75’Awful defending!Diop plays Fabianski too short and Gross can nip in and bring Brighton back in it.

2020-02-01T16:20:35.473Z

Giuseppe Muro at the London StadiumThis might be the loudest the London Stadium has been all season. Robert Snodgrass makes it 3-1 and West Ham fans have just turned the decibel levels up a notch. They know how important this game is and that goal sets them back on track for three big points at the bottom. It’s another deflection but Snodgrass, David Moyes and the home fans do not care.

GOAL!

2020-02-01T16:15:10.160Z

West Ham 3-1 Brighton | Robert Snodgrass 57’Snodgrass with his second! The midfielder is lurking on the edge of the area, the ball drops for him after a corner and he hits it first time past Ryan!

2020-02-01T16:10:42.000Z

Giuseppe Muro at the London StadiumA lifeline for Brighton. Lukas Fabianski, normally Mr Reliable for West Ham, flaps at a corner and punches the ball into the back of the unfortunate Angelo Ogbnonna. After being in complete control, all of a sudden West Ham look nervy. Game on.

GOAL!

2020-02-01T16:08:11.783Z

West Ham 2-1 Brighton | Angelo Ogbonna OG 47’A nightmare start to the second half for the hosts!Brighton swing in the corner, Fabianski punches clear but it hits Ogbonna on the bonce and bounces straight back into the net!

2020-02-01T15:52:52.853Z

Giuseppe Muro on the first half action”West Ham have some breathing space and are on course for a massive three points in their fight to stay up. Snodgrass has been one their better players in the first half and he doubles the lead with a volley that takes a deflection off a Brighton defender.”After the signings of Soucek and Bowen, this is turning into a good week for David Moyes.”

HALF TIME

2020-02-01T15:48:58.240Z

HALF TIME | West Ham 2-0 BrightonA perfect half for David Moyes’ men as Diop and Snodgrass put the Hammers in front at the break.

GOAL!

2020-02-01T15:45:21.203Z

West Ham 2-0 Brighton | Robert Snodgrass 45’The Scottish midfielder takes aim from the edge of the box and his effort wrongfoots the goalkeeper to double West Ham’s lead.

2020-02-01T15:36:45.376Z

Giuseppe Muro at the London Stadium”West Ham are in front with a huge goal in the battle at the bottom. Brighton have missed two big chances to go ahead and they’ve been made to pay. Snodgrass delivers a free-kick from the left, Brighton goalkeeper Ryan is left in no man’s land and and Diop is there to poke home.”With Watford winning, West Ham were in the bottom three. But now Brighton are heading into the relegation zone and the Hammers are up to 15th.”

GOAL!

2020-02-01T15:30:16.176Z

West Ham 1-0 Brighton | Issa Diop 30’The French defender continues his run of scoring, prodding home from a free-kick on the left to give the Hammers the lead.

2020-02-01T15:29:38.720Z

28 mins: Chances at both ends.Snodgrass bursts into the box but gets caught with the ball under his feet before Murray heads over just seconds later.

2020-02-01T15:24:08.000Z

24 mins: Fabianski save!A fine stop from the Pole to deny Murray from point-blank range.

2020-02-01T15:22:19.000Z

21 mins: The tempo has died down somewhat over the last 10 minutes or so and it may be that West Ham need the crowd to give them a bit of a lift.So far, Haller has barely had a sniff.

2020-02-01T15:21:38.073Z

In case you missed it, Jarrod Bowen was presented in front of the West Ham fans today after completing a £22m move from Hull City.

