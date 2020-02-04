west-ham-threaten-liftime-bans-after-liverpool-team-bus-is-vandalised-by-fans

West Ham threaten liftime bans after Liverpool team bus is vandalised by fans

West Ham have threatened to hand out lifetime bans to fans found guilty of damaging Liverpool’s bus after a window was smashed following their 2-0 win in London last week.

Police reported that a few fans had thrown objects at the team coach after the game. A club statement read: “We condemn unreservedly the behaviour of the individuals at our match with Liverpool. That kind of behaviour has no place at West Ham and anyone found guilty of an offence will be banned for life.”

Hammers United have announced they will stage further protests against the club’s owners, David Sullivan and David Gold. 

Fans travelling to Liverpool for the televised game on February 24 have been encouraged to take banners and black balloons with them in order to capture a wider audience.

