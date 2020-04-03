🔥West Ham sponsor Basset & Gold becomes latest bond firm to go bust after LCF🔥

Basset & Gold, a sponsor of West Ham United, has become the latest high risk retail bond company to go bust, following the likes of London Capital & Finance.

The company which has raised £36 million from 1800 investors with the promise of high interest rates, called in administrators yesterday.

In communications with investors, it blamed coronavirus, but its main investment has been in trouble for months.

It is not clear how much money will be recoverable by investors.

One investor in their eighties who asked not to be named told the Evening Standard: “I’m so disappointed. I had more than £100,000 with these people.”

The company was set up in 2015 by an Israeli called Hadar Swersky. Like LCF, it has been controversial in that its activities appear to have been partly regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority but the bonds it sold were not.

That is likely to make it hard for investors to claim from the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.

As West Ham’s shirt sleeve sponsor, the firm – which the club said was not connected to the club’s co-owner David Gold – was heavily advertised at the club’s London Stadium and via social media.

Administrators Harrisons Business Recovery and Insolvency said they would conduct “an orderly wind down” and try to recover assets for investors.

Basset & Gold’s sister company B&G Finance, which was FCA regulated, acted as the intermediary between Basset & Gold and its investors. It too is now in administration.

The company invested nearly all its money in a high-cost short term lender called Uncle Buck Finance which collapsed last week. That triggered concerns about Basset & Gold’s finances from the FCA and the directors concluded both Basset & Gold and B&G Finance were insolvent.

Harrisons Business Recovery is also administrator to Uncle Buck.

The FCA became concerned Uncle Buck had been lending without adequate capital resources following the release of its accounts in January which revealed a fast-growing loan book but a deteriorating financial position. The regulator said it ordered it to raise more capital but the company was unable to do so.

In a letter to bondholders, Basset & Gold claimed Uncle Buck collapsed because another firm investing in it had demanded a redemption in March because of “escalating concerns regarding Covid-19”.