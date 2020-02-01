west-ham-sign-jarrod-bowen-from-hull-city-as-crystal-palace-miss-out

West Ham have completed the signing of Jarrod Bowen from Hull City in a deadline day deal worth up to £22million.

The 23-year-old has signed a £50-000-per-week deal after the Hammers beat off competition from London rivals Crystal Palace to secure the move.

Bowen was due to be out of contract this summer, but Hull had the option of extending that by a further year, meaning there was no hope of securing his services as a free agent at the end of the season.

The Hammers considered a move for Bowen to be too expensive earlier in the window, but a dismal run that has seen them take just one point from their last seven Premier League games and left them outside the relegation zone only on goal difference has led to a rethink.

Bowen has scored 16 goals for Hull in the Championship so far this season, with only Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic and Brentford’s Ollie Watkins having scored more.

He becomes David Moyes’ third January signing, after goalkeeper Darren Randolph and midfielder Tomas Soucek.