west-ham-pledge-free-coach-travel-to-manchester-city-for-rearranged-premier-league-trip

West Ham will lay on free coach travel for all supporters who hold a ticket for their trip to Manchester City when a rearranged fixture is confirmed.

The Hammers saw their visit to the champions postponed due to Storm Ciara on Sunday, with conditions in Manchester deemed unsafe for supporters, while those travelling from London were hit with travel chaos.

Train times from London Euston were doubled if services were running at all, before the club announced the decision – taken by Manchester City’s safety officer.

A club statement read: “Due to extreme and escalating weather conditions and in the interests of supporter and staff safety, today’s match has been postponed.

“This decision has been made by Manchester City’s Safety Officer following consultation with Club stakeholders and officials at West Ham United.

“Further information regarding the rescheduling of today’s match will be published in due course.”

The Premier League is currently in the middle of its first staggered winter break, with both City and West Ham due to have next weekend off.

No announcement on the rearranged date will be made on Sunday.