west-ham-player-ratings:-tomas-soucek-steel-not-enough-as-irons-let-two-goal-lead-slip

West Ham dropped into the relegations places after squandering a 3-1 lead to draw at home with Brighton .

Giuseppe Muro was at the London Stadium to run the rule over David Moyes’ side.

Lukasz Fabianski 5

Normally Mr Reliable, his error gave Brighton a route back into the game when he flapped at a corner and punched the ball into Angelo Ogbonna.

Ryan Fredericks 6

Back after a month out with a hamstring injury, he got forward well down the right in the first half.

Issa Diop 5

Put West Ham in front early on but was then involved in a horrible mix-up with Angelo Ogbonna which sparked a late West Ham collapse.

Angelo Ogbonna 5

Nothing he could do about his own goal but then was involved in a mix-up with Issa Diop for Brighton’s second.

Aaron Cresswell 6

A solid display at left-back and could do nothing as West Ham fell apart late on.

In Pictures | West Ham vs Brighton | 01/02/2020

Tomas Soucek 8

An assured debut from the Czech midfielder. Added some steel to West Ham in a midfield three with Declan Rice and Mark Noble.

Soucek impressed on his debut Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Declan Rice 7

Looked pleased to have the legs of Soucek alongside him. Watched on as West Ham threw it away.

Mark Noble 7

Crestfallen at the final whistle, he knows what this collapse could mean to West Ham in their fight to stay up.

Robert Snodgrass 8

Looked like he going to be West Ham’s matchwinner with two deflected goals and a standout display before their late collapse.

Michail Antonio 7

As has so often been the case this season, West Ham’s biggest forward threat. Substituted to a standing ovation in the second half and watched on as the Hammers threw it away.

Sebastien Haller 5

Another quiet afternoon for the £45million club-record signing. Struggled to make any real impact or give West Ham a presence up front.

Substitutes

Arthur Masuaku 5

Replaced Michail Antonio in the 74th minute at 3-1 and without five minutes it was 3-3.

Pablo Fornals and Manuel Lanzini 5

Brought on in the final few minutes as West Ham looked to cling on to a point.