West Ham player ratings: Tomas Soucek steel not enough as Irons let two-goal lead slip
West Ham dropped into the relegations places after squandering a 3-1 lead to draw at home with Brighton .
Giuseppe Muro was at the London Stadium to run the rule over David Moyes’ side.
Lukasz Fabianski 5
Normally Mr Reliable, his error gave Brighton a route back into the game when he flapped at a corner and punched the ball into Angelo Ogbonna.
Ryan Fredericks 6
Back after a month out with a hamstring injury, he got forward well down the right in the first half.
Issa Diop 5
Put West Ham in front early on but was then involved in a horrible mix-up with Angelo Ogbonna which sparked a late West Ham collapse.
Angelo Ogbonna 5
Nothing he could do about his own goal but then was involved in a mix-up with Issa Diop for Brighton’s second.
Aaron Cresswell 6
A solid display at left-back and could do nothing as West Ham fell apart late on.
In Pictures | West Ham vs Brighton | 01/02/2020
Tomas Soucek 8
An assured debut from the Czech midfielder. Added some steel to West Ham in a midfield three with Declan Rice and Mark Noble.
Soucek impressed on his debut Photo: AFP via Getty Images
Declan Rice 7
Looked pleased to have the legs of Soucek alongside him. Watched on as West Ham threw it away.
Mark Noble 7
Crestfallen at the final whistle, he knows what this collapse could mean to West Ham in their fight to stay up.
Robert Snodgrass 8
Looked like he going to be West Ham’s matchwinner with two deflected goals and a standout display before their late collapse.
Michail Antonio 7
As has so often been the case this season, West Ham’s biggest forward threat. Substituted to a standing ovation in the second half and watched on as the Hammers threw it away.
Sebastien Haller 5
Another quiet afternoon for the £45million club-record signing. Struggled to make any real impact or give West Ham a presence up front.
Substitutes
Arthur Masuaku 5
Replaced Michail Antonio in the 74th minute at 3-1 and without five minutes it was 3-3.
Pablo Fornals and Manuel Lanzini 5
Brought on in the final few minutes as West Ham looked to cling on to a point.