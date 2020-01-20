west-ham-owners-face-prospect-of-more-protests-from-disgruntled-fans

West Ham United face more protests from supporters demanding changes from co-owners David Sullivan and David Gold, and vice-chairman Karren Brady.

The ‘Hammers United’ group staged a static protest outside the London Stadium ahead of West Ham’s draw against Everton last Saturday.

Estimates of the attendance ranged between 900 and 2000, and organisers are confident that numbers will continue to grow if their stand-off with the club continues.

Representatives of Hammers United met with West Ham before Christmas and plan to get in touch with the club again following a committee meeting on Monday night.

The group also addressed an open letter to the board requesting that they engage in “constructive and transparent” dialogue with supporters.

West Ham insist they have listened to the group and are currently waiting for responses to two unanswered emails that were sent following the meeting on December 23.