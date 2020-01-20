west-ham-owners-face-prospect-of-more-protests-from-disgruntled-fans

West Ham United face more protests from supporters demanding changes from co-owners David Sullivan and David Gold, and vice-chairman Karren Brady.
The ‘Hammers United’ group staged a static protest outside the London Stadium ahead of West Ham’s draw against Everton last Saturday.
Estimates of the attendance ranged between 900 and 2000, and organisers are confident that numbers will continue to grow if their stand-off with the club continues.
Representatives of Hammers United met with West Ham before Christmas and plan to get in touch with the club again following a committee meeting on Monday night.
The group also addressed an open letter to the board requesting that they engage in “constructive and transparent” dialogue with supporters.
West Ham insist they have listened to the group and are currently waiting for responses to two unanswered emails that were sent following the meeting on December 23.
The club will not meet with Hammers United chairman Paul Colborne, who was banned for life by West Ham after planting a corner flag in the centre of the London Stadium pitch in 2018.
Hammers United are now discussing their next course of action, following the first protest, and are promising to organise more protests and a march if they continue to feel their grievances are not being addressed.
In their open letter to West Ham’s board, Hammers United said: “Many fans have sacrificed a great deal of what they held dear about West Ham United. This sacrifice was made on the understanding that more, a lot more, would be forthcoming than just the survival of the club following the purchase from the current board.
“Reflecting on the sacrifices they have made and the displacement all together of large numbers of the fanbase, we are duty bound to give these supporters a voice. In time, we hope that this voice will take the form of constructive and transparent dialogue.”