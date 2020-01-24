west-ham-offer-disgruntled-fans-free-coach-travel-to-three-premier-league-away-games

West Ham United have moved to try to placate their angry fans by announcing free coach travel for three of their remaining Premier League fixtures.

But the timing of the announcement has been questioned by the group that organised last week’s fans’ protest, who claim the Hammers have acted on their idea.

West Ham’s announcement that free coach travel for the Liverpool, Newcastle United and Manchester United away games came three days after the Hammers United group called for free return coach travel to Anfield on Monday February 24.

But the Hammers insist that planning for the coach travel started weeks ago and was instigated by the club’s Official Supporters’ Board that has been the subject of criticism from protesting fans.

Official Supporters’ Board chair David Baker said: “We’ve worked closely with the club throughout this season on a number of initiatives, some of which the club has announced today.