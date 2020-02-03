west-ham-news-this-week:-jarrod-bowen-reports-for-duty-as-david-moyes-hatches-plan-to-beat-the-drop

Jarrod Bowen will train with West Ham for the first time on Monday when David Moyes begins the job of lifting his squad after their late collapse against Brighton and preparing for daunting trips to Manchester City and Liverpool in their next two matches.

Deadline day signing Bowen was presented on the pitch at the London Stadium on Saturday and watched his new team drop into the bottom three on a grim afternoon in east London.

Moyes was fuming after West Ham threw away a two-goal lead and the Scot has major defensive issues to sort out ahead of Sunday’s trip to the Etihad.

All three Brighton goals came from errors. Issa Diop and Angelo Ogbonna were involved in a horrible mix-up for the second goal which sparked a late West Ham collapse, while Moyes was unhappy Ryan Fredericks allowed the ball to reach Glenn Murray for the equaliser.

Moyes knows West Ham are in big trouble if they continue to defend the way they have done in recent weeks.

There were positives for West Ham before their late defensive collapse against Brighton. Tomas Soucek looked assured on his debut, which was particularly impressive given he had not played for six weeks because the Czech league is in the middle of its winter break.

Declan Rice has revealed England highlighted Soucek as Czech Republic’s best player ahead of their Euro 2020 qualifiers last year. The 6ft 4ins midfielder looks a talent but his loan move from Slavia Prague will only be made permanent in summer if West Ham stay up.

Next West Ham fixture

vs Manchester City (Sunday February 9, Etihad Stadium)

With Manchester City and Liverpool up next, that task of staying up could well become harder in the coming weeks.