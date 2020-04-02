🔥West Ham midfielder Pablo Fornals makes donation to his hometown hospital to help in coronavirus fight🔥

West Ham midfielder Pablo Fornals has made a donation to the hospital in his hometown of Castellon de la Plana to aid their fight against coronavirus.

While talks are ongoing between the leagues and the Professional Footballers’ Association over wage deferrals to help those within clubs, a number of players have already stepped up to help where they can in their communities.

In London, Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha has opened the doors to 50 apartments he usually lets to tourists or those visiting on business to be used by NHS staff and key workers free of charge.

Fornals has remained in London during the pandemic and subsequent lockdown, but moved to help his hometown hospital after they provided care to his grandfather, who passed away last year.

As a club West Ham have been continuing their community efforts. Captain Mark Noble wrote to a number of supporters and Newham residents and will also donate the fees for his Evening Standard column to a local foodbank, while club doctors have been working to support the NHS.