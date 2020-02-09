West Ham fans think David Gold's daughter is trolling club with Twitter gaffe

West Ham fans aimed their frustration at David Gold’s daughter after her “embrarrassing” social media post on Sunday afternoon.

Hours after their match against Manchester City had been postponed due to poor weather caused by Storm Ciara, Jacqueline Gold tweeted: “Got a good feeling about the game today… Let’s do this! @WestHam #WHUFC”

The Hammers have been plunged into the relegation zone in recent weeks and the decision to replace manager Manuel Pellegrini with David Moyes has failed to deliver an upturn in results.

Supporters recently protested against David Gold, David Sullivan and Karren Brady, while there are further demonstrations against board planned for later in February.

But on Sunday, Gold’s daughter took a bit of the heat off her dad with an ill-timed tweet, which many suggested had been scheduled long before the decision was made to postpone the Premier League match.

Several branded the post “embarrassing”, while one West Ham fan responded: “That’s probs why she has a good feeling about the game since we can’t lose it today.”

Another added: “Mate honestly posting this 3 hours after we already know doesn’t show this tweet in a good light. Almost as if she’s taking the p*** out of us and the club.”

“She’s either joking or west ham are a mess,” claimed another.

West Ham have won just one Premier League game since Moyes took the reins, while they were also knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship leaders West Brom.

They face runaway leaders Liverpool after a much-needed winter break before hosting Southampton in a crunch clash at the London Stadium.