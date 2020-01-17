west-ham-defender-issa-diop-responds-to-manchester-united-and-chelsea-transfer-links

Issa Diop insists his entire focus is on his performances for West Ham rather than speculation linking him with a January move to Manchester United or Chelsea.

French defender Diop has emerged as a key player for the Hammers since signing from Toulouse in 2018, making 33 Premier League appearances in his first season in east London.

His performances have attracted attention from West Ham’s Premier League rivals, with reports saying United and Chelsea are both keen to sign the centre-back this month.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Manchester United were heavily linked with a move for Diop last summer, while Chelsea are said to be weighing up a £40million January transfer move.

Reacting to the transfer links, Diop told Foot Mercato: ‘I am not in negotiations, I don’t care to know which clubs are interested in me. So for me, nothing really changes.

‘Most of the time, it is friends of mine sending me screenshots to say to me: “Issa, look…” I am not even the person who finds out first.

‘Aside from that, that is the game of the transfer window, some things are true, some things are false. So honestly, I don’t pay too much attention to it.

‘Honestly, I don’t really give a sabout what is in the newspapers. I am not at all concentrated on that. It doesn’t enter my thinking at all.

‘I leave people who are responsible to deal with that side. I just focus on football.’

David Moyes’ West Ham are currently 16th in the Premier League but could climb two places with victory over Everton tomorrow.

MORE: Roman Abramovich approves Chelsea’s push to sign Jadon Sancho

MORE: Man Utd target Boubakary Soumare leaning towards Chelsea transfer move





