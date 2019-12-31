west-ham-captain-mark-noble-writes-open-letter-urging-fans-to-get-behind-reappointed-david-moyes

Mark Noble, the West Ham United captain, has written an open letter to the club’s supporters, urging them to support new manager David Moyes.
Noble has said that Moyes is the “best person for the job” in a plea for the fans to “get behind” the team ahead of their meeting with Bournemouth on Wednesday.
Moyes was far from a universally popular appointment, having being turned down for the manager’s job in the summer of 2018 after a stint in charge of the team during the previous season.
“David Moyes knows the club and he knows a lot of the players and the players he worked with really liked and respected him and the way he worked when he was here,” Noble wrote. “He got players playing to their full potential and I hope and believe he can do it again.
“I know the fans are not happy with the situation we find ourselves in, but we all love and support our club and we need to get behind the manager and try to get ourselves out of this position.
“The manager worked for a long time at a club that is very similar to West Ham in Everton, and you don’t stay at a club for that long under the scrutiny of passionate fans unless you are good at your job. I think David is the best person for the job.”
Moyes has said he hopes to replicate the intimidating atmosphere of Upton Park at the London Stadium, saying it is the responsibility of the players to improve the atmosphere at their home ground.
West Ham have not won at home since they beat Manchester United in September, losing each of their last four league games at the London Stadium before Manuel Pellegrini’s sacking this weekend.
Moyes’ first match since returning to the club is against Bournemouth on Wednesday and the Scot believes he was able to improve the atmosphere at the London Stadium during his first spell as manager.
“The first thing I would say is that we did turn it into a bit of a fortress before,” said Moyes. “But I think that was the players who did it. The players impacted on the supporters, impacted on people who go to the games by how they performed.
“There are not many clubs in world football that get 60,000 people every week. We need to give them something that makes them cheer.
“The stadium is something we have got. I think I said this last time, it will be there for 100 years. So we need to get used to it. We need to find a way to win regularly, to make it difficult for opponents, how we can make it where the supporters feel they can get somewhere close to [us].
“There is nobody who would go back and say the days at Upton Park were not great days. I came as an opposition manager and it was really difficult. We have to try to make that happen.”
Moyes will be without Jack Wilshere and Andriy Yarmolenko for Bournemouth’s visit, while Eddie Howe is expected to recall Callum Wilson to his starting lineup.