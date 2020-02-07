West Ham captain Mark Noble: Winter break? My wife will be away so I'm looking after the kids and the dogs!

The inception this season, of a Premier League winter break, means we play ­Manchester City on Sunday and then have a gap of a couple of weeks before our next game — another easy one, at Liverpool!

The idea of a break to bring us in line with the rest of Europe is a good one but, for me, it’s come a bit late. I would sooner it had been around Christmas time, but I mustn’t be churlish — it’s good to have a few days off, especially for someone like me, who is fast approaching 33 and needs to rest the aching bones for a bit.

It does take a toll, especially if you have recurring niggles, which every player has, and it will be good to have a few days off from the treatment and the pain-killers.

Some of the players will go away, but I’m staying at home. My daughter, Honey, is sitting an examination at school and it will be nice to spend some time with her and my son, Lenny. My wife, Carly, booked a short trip away with a friend some time ago, so I’ll be looking after the kids — and the dogs.

Still on the winter break subject, I was in full agreement with Jurgen Klopp and his decision to give his senior ­players the time off, despite their FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury.

He is the manager of Liverpool and no one knows better than him the ­condition of his players and the priorities. They won the Champions League last year and they’re 22 points ahead of the rest in the Premier League, so he’s getting most things right, isn’t he?

The point he was perhaps making was that the clubs were asked to respect the break by not fixing up friendlies during the time off, so that was exactly what he was doing.

I can understand the Shrewsbury players may have been disappointed not to have been pitting their wits against Liverpool’s star players, but Jurgen’s top priority has to be the ­welfare of his players.

In Pictures | West Ham vs Brighton | 01/02/2020

We’ve had almost a week since our 3-3 home draw against Brighton — and it’s taken me almost that length of time to get over just how we let the game slip.

The two dropped points mean we’ve slipped into the bottom three, but to honest I don’t look at the League table.

I can’t speak for other players and I know I’ve articulated this before in columns, but a disappointment like that affects me so much.

I went to watch my son play at Fulham the following day and I was sitting ­having breakfast with my dad, but my mind was still on our game.

Sometimes I wish I didn’t care so much, but that’s not possible where I am concerned.

Apparently, we’ve dropped 19 points from winning positions this season. That is unacceptable and if you halved that total, we would be ninth in the table.

I do believe the fact that we played Liverpool in midweek and Brighton hadn’t had a game for 10 days played

a part, but when you’re 3-1 up you shouldn’t be making the sort of ­mistakes we did to let them back into the game.

I’m not making excuses, because we haven’t been good enough, but it does seem that big VAR decisions have gone against us as well. Against Brighton, for example, why did they not look at the foul on our goalkeeper, Lucasz Fabianski, before their first goal?

On a positive note, I thought Tomas Soucek (below) did well on his debut and it looks like he will cope with the physicality of the Premier League, while our other new signing, Jarrod Bowen, has looked impressive in training this week.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Despite last weekend’s disappointment, we will go to Manchester City on Sunday with the right attitude, I am sure of that.

They may not be going to win the Premier League for the third season in succession, but Pep Guardiola’s side are still one of the best teams in world ­football.

No one expects us to get anything there, but if we have a good shape and stay in the game, who knows?