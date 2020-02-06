west-ham-boss-david-moyes-delighted-as-kevin-nolan-and-paul-nevin-complete-backroom-coaching-team

David Moyes has hailed Kevin Nolan and Paul Nevin as “fantastic additions” after finally completing his West Ham backroom team.

The pair have been brought in initially until the end of the season and began work on Thursday alongside fellow coaches Alan Irvine and Xavi Valero at Rush Green.

Moyes has been left short in the coaching department since taking over for a second spell at the London Stadium, replacing Manuel Pellegrini on December 29.

The Scot insisted he wanted to ensure he had the right men for the job before finalising his team as the Hammers prepare for a relegation fight.

“We welcome Kevin and Paul to the Club and look forward to working with them,” Moyes said.

“Both have a wealth of experience in the game and I’m sure they will make a very positive contribution between now and the end of the season.

“Kevin obviously knows the Club very well having played here previously, while Paul’s coaching pedigree is excellent.

“It has taken some time to finalise the coaching staff, but I wanted to make sure I brought in the right people to help us, and both Kevin and Paul are fantastic additions.

Nolan has had coaching experience while in charge of Leyton Orient and Notts County Photo: Getty Images

“They will get working right away and we are all completely focused on the job we need to do in the coming weeks and months.”

After leaving the club in 2015, Nolan had a short spell as player-manager at Leyton Orient, before taking up the same position at Notts County in January 2017.

Nevin, 50, began his coaching career at Fulham in 1997 and took the reins of New Zealand Knights in the Australian A-League, before a spell coaching in Qatar.

More recently, Nevin joined up with Gareth Southgate’s England setup for in 2018 and he remained with the Three Lions through to their third-place finish at the Uefa Nations League finals last year.