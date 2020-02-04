west-ham-announce-seating-nearer-the-pitch-at-london-stadium-from-next-season

West Ham have announced that they plan to have new seating at the London Stadium in place for the start of next season.

The club have commissioned Arena Events Group to redevelop the lower tiers of the Sir Trevor Brooking and Bobby Moore Stands behind either goal, squaring off either stand and bringing them closer to the edge of the pitch.

The distance between the fans and the action has been one of the main frustrations since the club’s move from Upton Park and some could now have their seat moved more than four metres closer.

Announcing the plans, West Ham said: “Following a period of design development, E20 [stadium owners] and West Ham United will review the stands with the aim of installing the seats this summer.

“In line with the board’s commitment, the club is constantly working hard to continue to enhance the matchday experience at every level.”

Manager David Moyes has been handed a boost in training this week with the return of midfielder Felipe Anderson.

Moyes has bemoaned the lack of creative quality in his midfield, with Manuel Lazini’s poor form a particular concern. But having resumed light training, Anderson now has a chance of featuring at Manchester City on Sunday.