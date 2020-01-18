west-ham-and-everton-share-the-points-with-dominic-calvert-lewin-on-target

The team to which David Moyes almost returned visited the team to which David Moyes actually returned and the result, perhaps predictably, was stalemate.

Despite both being under new management, these are unhappy clubs. A well-organised, pre-match Hammers United protest attended by hundreds of fans chanting “we want our club back” might be the nascent stirrings of regime change at West Ham after a decade of Davids Gold and Sullivan and Baroness Brady, while some Everton fans, taking a page from some continental Ultras’ playbook, arrived at the club’s training ground to discuss their recent FA Cup exit to the bulk of Liverpool’s youth team.

Without the injured Gylfi Sigurdsson and Richarlison, Everton were missing their maverick tendency and, without the similarly indisposed Michael Keane, their most robust defender, so they were firefighting from the off. Soon Robert Snodgrass was making a nuisance of himself down West Ham’s left and Sebastien Haller spurned a sprinkling of first-half chances, first heading Mark Noble’s cross just wide and then shooting at Jordan Pickford from a too-tight angle, much to the frustration of the better-placed Noble.

From Everton, for 43 minutes, there was only the doggedness that Carlo Ancelotti has brought. Five minutes from the break, nature seemingly took its course, when Snodgrass slung in a vicious free-kick and Issa Diop snuck in ahead of Moise Kean to nod his first goal since February past Pickford.