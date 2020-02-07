west-ham-analysis:-the-critical-issues-david-moyes-must-fix-to-avoid-relegation

It seems inconceivable that a team who earlier in the season were flirting with a place in the top four could end it in the Championship. But that is the nightmare scenario facing West Ham.

The Hammers dropped into the bottom three last weekend and, with trips to Manchester City and Liverpool up next, there is a growing feeling they are in real trouble.

David Moyes is without a win in five matches since victory against Bournemouth in his first game in charge in December and things are looking increasingly bleak. Recent displays have been poor, unrest is growing among fans and things need to improve if West Ham are to stay up.

Here, Standard Sport looks at the issues Moyes has to address to stop West Ham going down.

Stop leaking goals

(REUTERS)

If West Ham continue to defend like they did against Brighton last weekend then their survival prospects are slim. They threw away a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 and a horrible mix-up between Issa Diop and Angelo Ogbonna led to the goal that sparked their late collapse. Only three teams have a worse defensive record than West Ham this season. They have conceded 43 goals and individual errors are proving costly. With trips to the Etihad and Anfield up next, Moyes quickly needs to shore things up.

Sort out a lack of leadership

Moyes appointed former West Ham captain Kevin Nolan to his coaching staff yesterday and the current team could do with some of his leadership qualities on the pitch. Skipper Mark Noble and Declan Rice never shirk the challenge, but they need more around them to rally, cajole and lift the team during difficult moments. Sam Allardyce has said Nolan “unites dressing rooms” through his experience and the fact that he is a leader. Moyes will hope that is the case and Nolan can get more of the squad to take responsibility.

Get Sebastien Haller firing

(AP)

A big headache for Moyes is how to get the best out of struggling £45million signing Sebastien Haller. West Ham beat off competition from top European clubs to sign the Frenchman last summer, but he has scored only five goals, is low on confidence and has the fans on his back. Last season, Haller excelled at Eintracht Frankfurt in a system alongside Luka Jovic and Ante Rebic. This season, he has been isolated and starved of service. New signing Jarrod Bowen should help provide balls into the penalty area and his arrival could free Michail Antonio to give closer support to Haller, who could yet play a key role in keeping West Ham up.

Take some of the strain off Mark Noble

(West Ham United FC via Getty Ima)

No player at West Ham feels the pain of defeat more than captain Mark Noble. The Hammers would be fine if more players shared his desire, but they cannot rely on their skipper alone to turn their season around. Noble has played 24 games this season and, at 32, could do with occasionally resting his legs for some of the battles ahead in the coming three months. When Moyes tried to rest him against West Brom in the FA Cup, he was forced to call on him at half-time, with West Ham heading out. Noble will be key between now and May, but he and West Ham would both benefit if others can step up to give him an occasional break.

Help Jarrod Bowen settle quickly

(AFP via Getty Images)

Moyes hopes £22million deadline-day signing Jarrod Bowen will score the goals to help fire West Ham to safety. The 23-year-old, who scored 16 times in the Championship for Hull this season, likes to play on the right, running at defenders and cutting in on his left foot. He can also play as a No10 and could provide West Ham with an attacking spark they have lacked so often this season. Antonio is likely to play a key role, too, providing he can stay fit. But Bowen, who is in line to make his debut at Manchester City tomorrow, could make the difference if Moyes can get the best out of him.

