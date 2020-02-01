West Ham agree £22m Jarrod Bowen transfer deal as David Moyes gets his man

David Moyes hopes Jarrod Bowen’s goals can help fire West Ham to safety after the Hammers made a late swoop to hijack Crystal Palace’s move for the Hull City forward.

West Ham agreed a deal worth up to £22million for Bowen and he was due in London today to undergo a medical and finalise a £50,000-a-week switch to the London Stadium before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Palace thought they were close to landing the 23-year-old last night after they agreed a £16m deal with Hull but West Ham gazumped their rivals.

Bowen has scored 16 goals in the Championship this season and Moyes identified him as a player who can get West Ham out of relegation trouble.

Moyes has been keen to add some firepower to his squad this month and co-owners David Sullivan and David Gold have moved to back the Scot in the transfer market.

Bowen’s contract at Hull expires at the end of the season and West Ham ­considered him too expensive earlier in the window. Sullivan and Gold, ­however, are fearful of relegation to the Championship and have pressed ahead with a move for the Tigers star to relieve the pressure on their ailing team.

Sullivan may have favoured a quiet January after spending almost £80m last summer but he has had to be active in order to deflect some of the growing discontent among fans.

Only goal difference is keeping West Ham out of the bottom three and £45m club-record signing Sebastien Haller has struggled since joining from ­Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer.

West Ham have often had to rely on Michail Antonio for a forward threat but he has struggled with hamstring issues and been limited to 10 Premier League appearances this season.

Moyes has targeted young, hungry players with big potential and Bowen fits that profile. At Hull he has built a reputation as one of the best marksmen outside of the Premier League. He was also a target for Newcastle, Norwich and Southampton.

West Ham have already secured a loan deal for Slavia Prague captain Tomas Soucek this month and the midfielder could make his debut against Brighton at the London Stadium tomorrow.

Moyes has also been targeting Danish right-back Rasmus Kristensen but a move looks to have stalled because his club RB Salzburg are reluctant to lose him now.

