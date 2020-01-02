west-ham-2019/20-fixtures:-next-match,-tv-schedule,-kits,-transfer-news,-stadium

West Ham are struggling to make the most of their talented squad of individuals and find themselves looking down, not up, in the 2019/20 campaign.

Premier League 2019/20 fixtures: Full schedule, TV and live stream info

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about West Ham’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

West Ham fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

January

10: Sheffield United v West Ham (8: 00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

18: West Ham v Everton (3: 00pm)

22: Leicester v West Ham (7: 30pm) BT Sport

29: West Ham v Liverpool (7: 45pm)

February

1: West Ham v Brighton (3: 00pm)

9: Man City v West Ham (4: 30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

24: Liverpool v West Ham (8: 00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

29: West Ham v Southampton (3: 00pm)

March

7: Arsenal v West Ham (3: 00pm)

14: West Ham v Wolves (3: 00pm)

21: Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham (3: 00pm)

April

4: West Ham v Chelsea (3: 00pm)

11: Newcastle United v West Ham (3: 00pm)

18: West Ham v Burnley (3: 00pm)

25: Norwich City v West Ham (3: 00pm)

May

2: West Ham v Watford (3: 00pm)

9: Manchester United v West Ham (3: 00pm)

17: West Ham v Aston Villa (3: 00pm)

West Ham kit 2019/20

The Hammers unveiled their brand new home and away kits for the 2019/20 season over the summer.

Umbro have opted for a striking, bold design for the home shirt while they have produced a stylish white effort to be worn on the road. The third kit has also been released.

Check out pictures of the 2019/20 West Ham kit here.

Our 2019/20 Third Kit is out now! ????⚒ To be worn for the first time in today’s #PLAsiaTrophy match against Manchester City… ???? pic.twitter.com/JV5gp4dizM — West Ham United (@WestHam) July 17, 2019

West Ham transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Roberto (Espanyol) – Free

David Martin (Millwall) – Free

Pablo Fornals (Villarreal) – Undisclosed

Sebastien Haller (Frankfurt) – £45m

OUT

Lucas Perez (Alaves) – Undisclosed

Edimilson Fernandes (Mainz) – Undisclosed

Samir Nasri (Anderlecht) – Free

Adrian – Released

Andy Carroll – Released

Marko Arnautovic (Shanghai SIPG) – £22.4m

Sam Byram (Norwich) – £750,000

Jordan Hugill (QPR) – Loan

Marcus Browne (Middlesbrough) – Undisclosed

Pedro Obiang (Sassuolo) – Undisclosed

Reece Oxford (Augsburg) – £1.8m

How to watch West Ham games on TV and live streaming

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.

You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

Find out more about the best Sky packages

NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Grab a Sky Sports Day Pass for just £8.99

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.

BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

Check out the latest deals on BT Broadband and BT TV

Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.

Take a look at the latest deals for Amazon Prime ahead of the new season

West Ham stadium facts

Name: London Stadium

Capacity: 60,000

Location: London

Year opened: 2012

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards

West Ham 2019/20 season preview

How will West Ham fare in 2019/20?

Check out our West Ham season preview