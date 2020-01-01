west-brom’s-semi-ajayi-scores-at-both-ends-as-draw-keeps-leeds-top-on-goal-difference

- West Brom 1 Leeds United 1
Leeds maintained their slender goal difference advantage over West Bromwich Albion after Albion defender Semi Ajayi scored at both ends in an intense clash between first and second in the Championship.
The Nigerian centre back gave Slaven Bilic’s team a dream start, poking the ball home at a corner inside the first 80 seconds, only to be the inadvertent scorer of an own goal early in the second half as a Patrick Bamford header deflected in off his shoulder.
Bamford’s introduction off the bench for the second half threatened at times to turn the game in favour of Marcelo Bielsa’s side but though Leeds enjoyed long spells of possession, most of the clear chances fell to the home side.
Matt Phillips squandered a golden opportunity to double their lead before half-time, while the Brazilian attacker Matheus Pereira went close with free kicks in each half, on both occasions testing the abilities of Leeds ‘keeper Kiko Casilla.
And close to the end, moments after Bamford had been denied at the other end, Casilla produced a superb reflex save to push away a shot from Albion substitute Kyle Edwards.
Albion were on a mission to rekindle the form that had seen them go 14 matches unbeaten before the defeat at home to Middlesbrough last Sunday. There had been signs of a wobble in the four preceding matches, three of which were drawn, and Bilic responded by making four changes.
Not that Leeds arrived in particularly good form. Sunday’s sensational 5-4 victory at Birmingham knocked Albion off top spot on goal difference but it was a first win in four matches for Bielsa’s side, who have been showing uncharacteristic frailty at the back lately.
Albion expected to spend a lot of time in their own half so Ajayi’s goal provided the perfect start in giving them something tangible to defend.
It was a scruffy goal, but they were not complaining. A Pereira corner on the right was deflected, Casilla punched indecisively, Ajayi headed across goal, Kyle Bartley nodded it back from the far post and Ajayi stuck out a leg, the ball looping over the line despite Jack Harrison’s attempt to hook it clear. No VAR in the Championship, but the Goal Decision System confirmed the ball had fully crossed the line.
Leeds dominated possession for the remainder of the half but the best chances came at the other end. Pereira drew a fine save from Casilla from a free kick outside the box he had won himself on a run terminated by Kalvin Phillips tripping him from behind, and Matt Phillips probably should have scored when Hal Robson-Kanu’s ball sent him one-on-one with Casilla on a breakaway attack, the Spaniard saving with his legs before Robson-Kanu sent the rebound high and wide.
Albion had a shout for a penalty, too, when Mateusz Klich seemed to wrestle Romaine Sawyers to the floor, although referee Robert Jones also turned down a Leeds claim when a shot by Luke Ayling struck the arm of Conor Townsend, who had replaced the injured Kieran Gibbs.
After a half-time reflecting on where Leeds had fallen short – and possibly on how they would have been two down had Phillips not missed his chance – Bielsa made two changes, replacing Gianni Alioski with Barry Douglas and Eddie Nketiah with top-scorer Bamford, who had been absent at Birmingham with a dead leg.
The introduction of the latter brought the equaliser seven minutes after the restart, although with a sizeable element of good fortune. Bamford’s header from a Harrison cross was going wide but caught the shoulder of Ajayi, the deflection sending it into the corner of the net with Sam Johnstone unable to intervene.
With Bamford as a spearhead, Leeds looked increasingly capable of turning the match round, but the home side still packed potency on the break or from dead balls. Pereira’s free kicks are a real weapon and he drew a second important save of the night from Casilla when a whipped-in attempt on the right forced the ‘keeper to push the ball over the bar.
In the closing moments, Johnstone saved with his legs to keep out a goalbound strike by Bamford before Casilla dived to his right to palm away a stinging effort from Edwards.