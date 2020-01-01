west-brom’s-semi-ajayi-scores-at-both-ends-as-draw-keeps-leeds-top-on-goal-difference

West Brom 1 Leeds United 1

Leeds maintained their slender goal difference advantage over West Bromwich Albion after Albion defender Semi Ajayi scored at both ends in an intense clash between first and second in the Championship.

The Nigerian centre back gave Slaven Bilic’s team a dream start, poking the ball home at a corner inside the first 80 seconds, only to be the inadvertent scorer of an own goal early in the second half as a Patrick Bamford header deflected in off his shoulder.

Bamford’s introduction off the bench for the second half threatened at times to turn the game in favour of Marcelo Bielsa’s side but though Leeds enjoyed long spells of possession, most of the clear chances fell to the home side.

Matt Phillips squandered a golden opportunity to double their lead before half-time, while the Brazilian attacker Matheus Pereira went close with free kicks in each half, on both occasions testing the abilities of Leeds ‘keeper Kiko Casilla.

And close to the end, moments after Bamford had been denied at the other end, Casilla produced a superb reflex save to push away a shot from Albion substitute Kyle Edwards.