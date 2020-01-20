west-brom-v-stoke:-how-to-watch-the-championship-on-tv-and-live-stream

West Brom can’t afford many more slip-ups if they are to cling onto top spot in the Championship ahead of their clash with Stoke.

The Baggies remain top of the table by a point – seven points ahead of third – but have failed to win any of their last five.

Watch West Brom v Stoke with a NOW TV Sky Sports day pass

Slaven Bilic will be desperate to kick-start a winning run of form to give them the best possible platform ahead of the final straight.

Stoke have struggled all season but a couple of wins in recent weeks have kept them afloat.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the West Brom v Stoke game on TV and online.

What time is West Brom v Stoke?

West Brom v Stoke will kick off at 8: 00pm on Monday 20th January 2020.

How to watch West Brom v Stoke on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7: 30pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

Find out more about the best Sky packages

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Grab a Sky Sports Day Pass for just £9.99

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

West Brom have the talent, but their strikers have lacked a clinical edge in recent weeks.

Hal-Robson Kanu, Charlie Austin and Matt Phillips have just one goal between them in their last 18 combined appearances.

Stoke represents a good occasion to get the confidence flowing again, however.

Prediction: West Brom 1-0 Stoke