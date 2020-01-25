west-brom-shadow-side-prove-too-good-for-woeful-west-ham-as-david-moyes-hooks-three-players-at-half-time

West Bromwich Albion’s infamous ‘Boiler Man’ may have lost the half-time mascot race to West Ham United’s ‘Hammerhead’, but one suspects he could have given midfielder Carlos Sanchez a run for his money.

And the mascot race was the only thing West Ham got right, as they were dumped out of the FA Cup by Championship leaders West Brom, who fielded a virtual reserve team and played the final 20 minutes with 10 men.

Sanchez was one of three West Ham players dragged off at the break by manager David Moyes after helping to conspire to allow West Brom to score what proved to be the winner.

It was Sanchez who helped to deflect the ball straight into the path of Conor Townsend, who beat goalkeeper Darren Randolph with a well-struck angled shot.

West Ham had only made four changes for this fourth-round tie, compared to West Brom’s eight, and by the time Moyes sent on Mark Noble, Michail Antonio and Angelo Ogbonna, the hosts were pretty much up to full strength considering the players they have available.