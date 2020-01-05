wes-morgan:-let’s-keep-leicester’s-unlikely-treble-bid-on-course 

Leicester City’s title-winning captain Wes Morgan may be in the final chapter of his playing career but still dreams of signing off with another trophy.

The 36-year-old centre back, who is out of contract at the end of this season, looks to be out of Wednesday’s EFL Cup semi-final first leg against Aston Villa after a first-half groin injury ended his participation in Saturday’s FA Cup third-round tie against Wigan. But Leicester’s progress to the last 32 via a 2-0 victory keeps alive their chances of silverware on all three fronts.

“I don’t know the severity of the injury and we’ll have to see what is what after the scan,” Morgan said. “But there are many rounds to go and hopefully I’ll be back for the next round or the round after.

“Playing in the FA Cup is great and you want to see how far you can get.

“I think we have shown how good we can be in the first half of the season and who knows what can happen in the second half of the season?

“We are in a good position in all the competitions and I think we just need to believe in our own capabilities.

“The idea of a treble sounds great and we will keep those treble theories going to the end.”

Morgan, who joined Leicester’s then-mid-table Championship side from Nottingham Forest for a knock-down £1 million fee in January 2012, has started only one Premier League match this season but has worn the armband throughout their run to the last four of the EFL Cup. Manager Brendan Rodgers made it clear only recently that he has full faith in the veteran’s fitness and ability and that he is open to discussing a contract extension. “He’s still fit, still strong, and he is one who could certainly go on,” Rodgers said