wes-brown-backs-marcus-rashford-to-become-manchester-united’s-greatest-player-and-dismisses-barcelona-transfer-links

Marcus Rashford can become Manchester United’s greatest-ever player and will not consider leaving his boyhood club for Barcelona, according to Red Devils hero Wes Brown.

Rashford, 22, made his 200th United appearance last weekend and scored twice as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side smashed Norwich City 4-0 at Old Trafford.

The brace took Rashford’s overall tally to 64 and means the England international has outscored a number of former Manchester United stars – including Cristiano Ronaldo – in his first 200 matches.

Brown, who won five Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues at the Theatre of Dreams, has dismissed the chances of Rashford leaving and says he can become United’s best-ever player.

Barcelona expressed interest in signing Rashford last summer and are said to be considering reviving their interest in the forward.

But asked if he fears Rashford leaving Manchester United, Brown told Metro.co.uk: ‘Not a chance. He’s been at United for many, many years and he’s home-grown.

‘He’s playing some excellent football and just made his 200th appearance. He’s scored more goals at this stage of his career than some of the top players in history.

‘Marcus is a Manchester United player. He will only want to help the club and improve as a player.

‘He’s at that stage now where if he can continue like this, he does come into the greatest of all time bracket for United so I’m sure that’s what he’s thinking about.’

Rashford has been one of Manchester United’s best players this season, scoring 19 goals in 31 appearances for a team still striving to find consistency under Solskjaer.

The Red Devils have won less than half of their Premier League fixtures and currently sit fifth – five points below fourth-placed Chelsea – ahead of this weekend’s trip to unbeaten leaders Liverpool.

‘It’s been mixed really,’ said Brown, discussing his former club’s season to date.

‘There’s been times when the team has performed really well and it shows they can do it, but then there’s been other times when the team has slipped off and got really bad results.

‘The main thing is we have beaten some of the best teams so that is encouraging. The young lads have definitely boosted us so hopefully we can get better and better and really kick on now.’

On Solskjaer’s reign as Manchester United manager, Brown added: ‘It’s been mixed as well but Ole knows what he wants from the players.

‘He understands what it’s going to take to get the players to the standard we need at Manchester United. He’s brought in some young lads who have been exceptional, especially [Mason] Greenwood and [Brandon] Williams, and that’s been a big positive.

‘Whenever they’ve played they’ve been really good. We need the mix of senior lads and home-grown players and Ole is getting it back to how he thinks it should be run.’

Manchester United made Harry Maguire the most expensive defender in history when they spent £80million to secure his signature last summer.

And former England defender Brown has been impressed by his performances at Old Trafford.

‘I think he’s been quality,’ Brown said, speaking from the Marriott Hotels Seat of Dreams at Old Trafford. ‘He’s brought a calmness to the team that just wasn’t there before.

‘Maguire and [Victor] Lindelof have got an understanding and then you throw in Aaron Wan-Bissaka who has had a fantastic start and I think he will only get better.

‘But Harry is experienced, he knows how to play in the Premier League and he’s brought a calmness to the team. I’ve been impressed.’

