wes-brown-backs-manchester-united-to-secure-premier-league-top-four-finish-under-ole-gunnar-solskjaer

Wes Brown has backed his former club Manchester United to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

The Red Devils are fifth – five points below Chelsea – ahead of Sunday’s trip to unbeaten leaders Liverpool.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side finished sixth last term but five-time Premier League winner Brown believes Manchester United can climb the table over the next few months.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Asked whether he thinks his former club can make the top four, Brown told Metro.co.uk: ‘I do, I honestly do. I know I’m a fan but I honestly think they can climb up the table.

‘It’s going to be hard but I know these lads can do it. When they play well they can beat anyone. They just need to do it more consistently.

‘That is my aim for the team this season, to get into that Champions League fourth spot. We’re capable of doing that.

‘You need to go on a run and be more consistent but five points isn’t a lot and this team is more than capable of doing that.’

Manchester United are expected to sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon this month but Brown says Solskjaer may have to wait until the summer to land his top targets.

‘January is a difficult time to sign players,’ Brown said, speaking from the Marriott Hotels Seat of Dreams at Old Trafford. ‘Teams are already up and running.

‘It’s not easy to get players in. You might get lucky but from experience it doesn’t really happen.

‘I’m sure Ole knows who he wants to get and if he doesn’t get them in this month then he will go again in the summer.’

Marriott Hotels, Official Hotel Partner of Manchester United, is upgrading three fans at each home Premier League match to the Marriott Hotels #SeatOfDreams. Fans will watch the match from the best seats in the house at Old Trafford and be joined on the sofa by a Manchester United legend.

MORE: Why Manchester United decided against signing Bruno Fernandes last summer

MORE: West Ham defender Issa Diop responds to Manchester United and Chelsea transfer links





