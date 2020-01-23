we’re-prepping-for-heartbreak-as-new-to-all-the-boys-2:-ps-i-still-love-you-trailer-drops

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

The fresh trailer for To All The Boys 2: PS I Still Love You dropped this week and we have to say we can sense tears are coming.

Prep for heartbreak, that’s all we’re going to say.

In the sneak peek at the upcoming Netflix release, Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) have just taken their relationship from pretend to officially official when another recipient of one of her old love letters enters the picture.

Enter John Ambrose McClaren.

Oh, we know this moment was going to come, but seen the ensuing battle for Lara’s heart proceed between these two alphas really is something we won’t be able to handle, we know it.

To All The Boys 2: PS I Still Love You is on Netflix 12 February.





