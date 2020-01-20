we’re-not-ready-to-let-go-of-phoebe-waller-bridge-and-andrew-scott

As the awards season nears its finale with the Oscars next month, we have to accept with the Screen Actors Guild Awards last night it might have been the last time we’d have Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott seated together and celebrating Fleabag.

And we’re not ready to give these two up just yet.

Phoebe, in her chainmail splendour of an outfit (in which she joked her makeup artist had drawn on fake abs), sat next to Andrew in his brown-suited glory as they cheered on their brilliant show that’s taken over the world.

While it’s scooped many a prize (as has its stars Phoebe and Andrew), with the confirmation from creator Phoebe it won’t be coming back for a third season it seems this is where its run of award shows ends.

So suppose we’re going to soap up as much of Phoebe (who played Fleabag) and Andrew (aka The Priest AKA The Hot Priest) as we can, with their display of legendary friendship at the Shrine Auditorium event on Sunday night.

Taking home the SAG award for most outstanding female actor in a comedy, Phoebe took to the stage and paid rather tear-jerking tribute to her co-stars.

As they looked on in admiration, she admitted she didn’t trust herself ‘not to be bleeped out’, like her Critics’ Choice Speech last week, which prompted her to write down some thoughts.

‘The Fleabag crew go home tomorrow back to the UK…I have to say from the bottom of our heart, thank you for being so supportive of our show on these shores,’ she said in her emotional acceptance.

‘All the amazing Hollywood-y things that happen here it’s easy to be distracted from the thing that’s actually happened to us,’ she continued. ‘At some stage it will all hit me and I’ll go into the corner and have a good old cry about it.’

Until then, though, she added: ‘We’ll soak it up and celebrate and spend this evening…in a room I never imagined I’d ever be in.

‘This whole thing really has been a dream and if I wake up tomorrow and discover it was just that, then thank you – it’s been the most beautiful dream.’

Oh, cute, now we’re crying as well.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Critics’ Choice Awards: Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s reaction to Andrew Scott’s win is priceless

MORE: Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s X-rated acceptance speech has us howling as she’s bleeped at Critics’ Choice Awards





