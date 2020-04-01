🔥We're in this for the long haul — it's essential that we learn to be patient🔥

Experience has taught me that we are ruined by impatience,” wrote Michel de Montaigne. “Illnesses have their life and their limits…Anyone who makes an assay at imperiously shortening them by interrupting their course prolongs them and makes them breed.”

Alhough we can dispense with the great 16th-century essayist’s medical advice — don’t interfere with the cycle of illness — he was right about patience. In the battle against coronavirus, it is the resource we most conspicuously lack. By this, I emphatically don’t mean that we should resign ourselves to the mortalities, to life-wrecking illness, to the spread of the pathogen through the population.

It’s right that we object to the sluggish introduction of Covid-19 testing, to the scandalous shortage of protective gear for front-line NHS staff, to the inadequate supply of ventilators.

The problem is a broader one. We live in a culture of instant gratification and immediate solutions. We treat long online Ocado queues as if they were on a par with not having enough food to eat. We complain about trivial disruptions — cancelled hairdresser appointments, suspended yoga classes — as if they were wartime privations. We confuse minor inconvenience with grievous affliction.

This culture of impatience also robs us of perspective. It inclines us to think in madly compressed cycles of time, and oscillate between euphoria and panic.

Matthew d’Ancona

Witness the news of the past few days. On Monday’s Today programme, Professor Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist advising the Government, observed cautiously that “we can see some early signs of slowing in some indicators”. Later in the day, Sir Patrick Vallance, the Government’s chief scientific adviser, remarked that “the measures are in place. They are making a difference, they are decreasing the contact which is so important to spread the disease”. And, at yesterday’s Downing Street coronavirus press conference, Professor Stephen Powis, the National Medical Director of NHS England, identified “green shoots” of recovery in the broader statistical picture.

Let it be noted that all three scientists were emphatic and explicit that there was no cause for complacency, that their optimism was tentative, and that the lockdown must continue (this, indeed, was their whole point). As Powis put it: “We are not out of the woods, we are very much in the woods.”

Yet, we have been neurally rewired by the digital revolution, by decades of consumerism supplanting citizenship, and (most recently) by the rise of quick-fix populist politics. Our instinct is to see solutions where there are only suggestions, to confuse interim reports for conclusions.

The general response to what Ferguson, Vallance and Powis had to say — with the media acting in collusion with the public — was a characteristic overreaction. None of them had claimed that the end was in sight, or even that a corner had been clearly turned. Yet, far too often, that was how their remarks were interpreted.

Yesterday’s death toll demonstrated in the bleakest possible way how premature this flurry of excitement was. To put the figure of 381 in context: it is more than seven times the number of people who lost their lives on 7/7.

Consider also that the statistics to date have included only those who have been hospitalised and tested positive. The Office for National Statistics has only now started to publish data that seeks to incorporate deaths in care homes and hospices, for instance. Its figures so far only cover the period up to March 20, three days before Boris Johnson announced the national lockdown.

This is not to argue for panic, but the opposite.

The one certainty is that we are going to be living with the consequences of this crisis for a very long time — primarily in economic terms, but also in the much greater reckoning to come. In the decades ahead, we shall have to wrestle with the huge questions that have been posed about public health, the state, freedom, authority, and civil liberties.

To weather this crisis, we shall have to temper our oversharpened expectations, and distinguish hope, which is necessary, from impatience, which is perilous.

We must seek to immunise our minds as well as our bodies from the threat of this virus. This is not a time of instantaneous satisfaction, but of the long haul. To pass its test what we need, above all, is to rediscover the value of stamina. Will we?