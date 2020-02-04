wentzville-police-chief-appointed-to-lead-st.-charles-county-force

1 of 2

St. Louis County Police Capt. Kurt Frisz talks to protesters about staying out of the street in front of the Ferguson Police Department on Friday, Oct. 3, 2014. Frisz told protesters they were fine to demonstrate as long as they were not blocking the roadway. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Kurt Frisz was selected police chief in Wentzville. He had worked in the St. Louis County Police Department.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Wentzville’s police chief will be the new head of the St. Charles County Police Department, county executive Steve Ehlmann announced Tuesday morning.

Kurt Frisz. Photo courtesy of St. Charles County.

Kurt Frisz has been chief in Wentzville for five years, after a 29-year career with St. Louis County Police. The County Council will vote on whether to confirm the appointment at a Feb. 10 meeting. If appointed, Frisz will start March 12 in St. Charles County. He will replace Chief David Todd who retired Feb. 3 after nearly 42 years with the department and five years as chief, according to a statement from the county. Capt. Dave Tiefenbrunn will serve as chief in the interim. Frisz began his career at St. Louis County police and left as a captain. He was a member of the SWAT team and spent time as a supervisor in the North County precinct and the bureau of drug enforcement. He was commander of the Bureau of Tactical Support, Central County Precinct, MetroLink detail, and St. Louis County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force.Frisz became chief in Wentzville in 2015. In 2019, he was named the Missouri Police Chiefs Association Chief of the Year.He has also served as president of the Airborne Law Enforcement Association, chairman of the St. Louis Area Police Chief’s Association, and currently is on the executive board of FBI National Academy Associates. He is chairman of the board of directors of the St. Charles County Regional Drug Task Force and the St. Charles County Regional SWAT Team and is on the board of directors for the Eastern Missouri Police Academy.