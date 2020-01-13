wentworth-season-8:-release-date,-renewal-status-and-more

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA – JUNE 30: The cast of Wentworth pose with the Silver Logie Award for Most Outstanding Drama Series during the 61st Annual TV WEEK Logie Awards at The Star Gold Coast on June 30, 2019 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Wentworth has been renewed for season 8! Here’s when you can expect to see the new season on Netflix!

Wentworth is coming back for season 8! Fans around the world have been waiting to learn the release date of season 8 since season 7 was released on Netflix in the summer of 2019.

Below, we shared when we expect season 8 to be available to stream and what we expect to happen with the future of the series.

No release date has been announced for Wentworth season 8 as of early 2020. That’s not big deal, though. Often, we have to wait until a few months before the release date until it’s announced.

Wentworth is not a Netflix original series, although most people around the world watch the show on Netflix. Wentworth is an Australian series that airs on Showcase, and usually, new seasons of the series premiere in the spring and run through the summer. We’re expecting the same thing for season 8.

At the time of publishing, it looks like the eighth season will likely be released in May 2020. There are 10 episodes in the new season.

New seasons of Wentworth are added to Netflix one day after the season finale. With 10 episodes, Wentworth season 8 will end in July or August 2020.

Because the full season will be added to Netflix one day after that finale, we can expect to see the new season on Netflix in July or August of this year.

We’ll be sure to let you know a more accurate expected release date when the season premiere date is announced.

There are many shocking moments in the season 7 finale, and it sounds like there are many more to come.

Future seasons

Wentworth, as mentioned, has been renewed for season 8. That was announced before the premiere of season 7 on Netflix in the United States.

At that time, it was also announced that Wentworth had already been renewed for season 9, according to a report from Decider. Like season 8, season 9 will also consist of 10 episodes. That means there are at least 20 episodes of this series left!

I’m guessing, based on the popularity of this show around the world, there will be at least a few more seasons of the series beyond season 9. There are just too many stories going on to wrap up in two seasons.

We’ll let you know more about the future of the series as soon as we find out!

The first seven seasons of Wentworth are now available to stream on Netflix. Rewatch this great series while you wait for season 8!