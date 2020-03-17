Wendy Williams’s Cats ‘Update Fans’ On How She’s Doing – Check Out The Funny Message That She Posted Amidst This Global Crisis

Wendy Williams has two gorgeous cats and she always posts about them as if the cats were sending their thoughts. Check out what Wendy’s kitties are allegedly ‘thinking’ these days about the tough times that we’re living in.

‘“Hi everybody it’s Chitchat & Myway! Mom’s down to her last food. She loves the same stuff over & over. We heard her on the phone talking about new delivery. That might be tonight. We’ve got lots of water & snacks. When she’s not looking we’ll send you pictures. Here she comes BYE!” #socialdistancing,’ Wendy captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Hi aunt wen! So I live for the cat updates every day. Certainly the “here she comes bye!” Keep them going throughout the quarantine. Thank you!!’

A commenter posted this: ‘The fridge of A single person who doesn’t cook.’

A fan wrote: ‘Chitchat and Myway keeping us updated on how Wendy is doing! 🙌’ and someone else said: ‘Wendy you, Chichat and Myway are too cute!! Looking forward to the shows return. ❤️’

Someone else posted this: ‘Hey kitties! What is the stuff on the top shelf? It looks like honey or something. Tell mom she’s awesome.’

A follower said: ‘How u can get delivery! In Louisville, it takes a couple of days now for pick up or delivery and even then, you’re not guaranteed to get what you ordered.’

Someone said that ‘Ppl just do the most! If you’re rich with ppl to do your laundry in house but no food, that’s your stupidity. I bet she has cat food tho’ 😂. Ppl it’s really no different than if you were snowed inside.’

Not too long ago, it’s been announced that Wendy’s show will be filming without an audience from now on due to the massive coronavirus chaos.

People appreciated that Wendy and her staff were thoughtful because there were usually older people in the audience as well.



Post Views:

0





