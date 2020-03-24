wendy-williams-unstoppable-during-corona-outbreak!-will-the-show-be-on-air?-is-the-risk-worth-it?

Wendy Williams risks it to have her daytime talk show on-air. She doesn’t seem to be fazed by the corona-virus outbreak.

The global pandemic has so far affected over 32,000 people in the United States. And the number is still increasing.

Wendy On The Dr.Oz Show:

On a recent episode of The Dr.Oz Show on 20th March 2020,Wendy discusses about the halt in her production. She also mentions that she is still hoping to continue taping. She also talked about social distancing during this corona-virus crisis.

When she got a call saying there would be no more production for the show and the hosts need to be well. She said, “But I can do it even with no audience.” Also, she continues saying that “I’m willing to risk it with one camera and a flashlight. I am ready to go back to work next week.” We can see how much this show means to her.

About the show:

The last how of Wendy Williams that was taped was aired on March 12, 2020, since the corona outbreak. Her show has become a daily staple in all the houses across the country since its debut in 2008.

Though Wendy Williams risks it, she understands the reason for the postponement. However, we all know she is disappointed that she will not be able to show up in a place that she calls home.

The Wait of the Year:

As we are aware talk shows are put on hold from their production to prevent the spread of the virus and to keep them safe. So until then this summer, we will all wait till they are all back up. We will soon have all our favorite shows coming back by mid-summer.

Summer 2020:

So let’s all hope that until things turn to normal situations. Until then, we will sit back, work at home, wash and take care of ourselves. Let give ourselves some care and stay indoors to prevent any further harm. Our favorite shows replays will keep us contained for the time being.