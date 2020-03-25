Wendy Williams Slams Lamar Odom And Sabrina Parr After Announcing Show About Their Relationship – ‘No One Cares!’

Wendy Williams did not hesitate to drag Lamar Odom and his fiancee Sabrina Parr after the pair announced their decision to start a show all about their relationship! The talk show host wanted to let them know that, as far as she is concerned, ‘nobody’ cares about seeing their romance happen on their TV screens!

It’s only day 2 of Wendy’s ‘Wendy @ Home’ online show amid the hiatus of her talk show due to the Coronavirus pandemic and she is already holding nothing back!

That being said, when she learned that Lamar and Sabrina will be airing their own show all about their relationship, she made it clear that she is not interested in watching that at all, insisting that the same can be said about audiences in general.

This comes after the couple announced that their digital series titled Hot New Hip Hop is set to air in partnership with For Us by Us Network this spring!

But while the pair’s fans may have been excited to hear the news, Wendy was not and she also thinks no one else would be either!

‘Lamar and Sabrina, nobody cares about y’all’s relationship. Sabrina is a life coach but she’s got a whole bunch of arrest pictures at the police precinct. And Lamar says he’s a sex addict and they say they don’t want to have sex until they get married,’ Wendy dragged the couple.

She went on to mention Lamar’s kids before admitting that: ‘You know what, I feel dirty doing the story.’

Well, it sounds like having to work from home for a while due to the Coronavirus pandemic has not made Wendy any softer when it comes to her disses.

The talk show host was as harsh as ever during her Hot Topics segment.

Aside from dragging fellow celebrities on YouTube, Wendy also did a home tour for her viewers, saying that: ‘I’m taking you for a tour of my apartment, I feel very intruded upon with just doing this right now. But, the show convinced me that, ‘Maybe Wendy while we’re off, reruns aren’t enough.’’

She was, of course, referring to the fact that the network called and suggested she should start hosting the talk show from home while in quarantine.



Post Views:

0





