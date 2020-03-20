wendy-williams-reveals-she’s-distanced-herself-from-her-partner-too-amid-coronavirus-self-quarantine

Wendy Williams made it very clear that she is totally fine being in self-quarantine all by herself! The talk show host was on Dr. Oz and she opened up about practicing social distancing and how seriously she’s taken that term.

In other words, she’s even pressed pause on her dating life, something she’s been enjoying quite a lot ever since her split from her husband Kevin Hunter.

But now that the whole world is dealing with the threatening spread of COVID-19, she is not planning on ‘swapping spit’ anytime soon.

That also means no sleepovers and no romance amid the crisis since she feels like she needs to do whatever necessary to avoid the contagion.

In a preview video for the latest episode of the Dr. Oz Show, Dr. Mehmet Oz stated that ‘Well, at some point, we have to go back in the water,’ but also noted that ‘there are decisions to be made along the way.’

So ‘Do you ask him to stay or do you dismiss him?’ he asked Wendy, referring of course, to a boyfriend that she might have.

Her response was quick and straight to the point: ‘Dismiss. I can’t ask him to stay. [I’m] thankful that it’s only me as the only human in my house. When this is over, I’ll see you then. But, right now, no. I don’t trust the swapping of spit, semen, bodily fluids, whether they’re tears or sweat. No, I trust none of that.’

A lot of fellow celebrities that are in relationships have been in self-quarantine together, such as Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.

However, Wendy Williams is not the only one practicing social distancing with her man too.

For instance, it’s a known fact that Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have also decided not to take any risks and are spending this time in complete isolation – separately!



