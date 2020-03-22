wendy-williams-makes-heartbreaking-confessions-about-risking-it-all-for-this-reason-in-new-interview

Like many TV hosts, Wendy Williams has been forced into self-quarantine to protect herself and her staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a recent interview, Wendy made the shocking claim that she misses her show and audience to the point that she is willing to put her health and life at risk to be back in front of the camera.

The former radio personality told the following about her obsession with her daytime talk show to Dr. Mehmet Oz: “I got a telephone call, honestly, and the phone call was, ‘Wendy?’ I was like, ‘What? What am I doing wrong now? I always think I’m in trouble. They said, ‘We’re all shutting down everything, all the networks. Nobody is going to be doing new shows. We want all the hosts to be well.”

She went on to recall the conversation: “I said, ‘But I can do it even with no audience. I don’t even have to have the staffers there because I did that for two days. But they said, ‘No. We need to have you home, indefinitely.’ There will be no more Wendy or any of the other people for a while.’”

Last week, Wendy was still broadcasting on BET — the show was filmed without a studio audience, but as the illness got even more serious, the head of the network ditched that idea.

A message was put out saying: “The safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority. Considering the current escalation of the coronavirus, production will be put on hold, indefinitely. In place of live shows, we will air repeats, and we will continue to monitor the situation with the CDC and city officials to determine the best time to return and produce live shows again.”

Wendy went on to make this heartbreaking confession: “I’m willing to risk it with one camera and a flashlight. I’m ready to go back to work next week. I’m ready to go back to work when we’re like — come on, let’s go.”

She also revealed that she is alone and is staying away from her boyfriend because of the virus.

She explained: “Thankful that it’s only me as the only human in my house. When this is over, I’ll see you then. But, right now, no. I don’t trust the swapping of spit, semen, bodily fluids, whether they’re tears or sweat. No, I trust none of that.”

Wendy really likes her show.



