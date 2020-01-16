wendy-williams-issues-apology-after-mocking-joaquin-phoenix’s-cleft-lip-on-chat-show

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Wendy Williams has issued an apology after mocking Joaquin Phoenix’s cleft lip.

The chat show host was called out for pulling up her lip to mimic the actor’s microform cleft lip while expressing her attraction towards the Joker star.

On the 7 January edition of the Wendy Williams Show, the 55-year-old was discussing the Golden Globes winners and attention turned to Joaquin, who won for his role in Joker.

Wendy confessed to having a crush on the 45-year-old, tracing her attraction back to his role as Johnny Cash in Walk The Line.

She said: ‘He played that Johnny Cash. It wasn’t Reese [Witherspoon] who kept me, it was him.

‘He knows how to transform, when he shaves [his beard] off, the way he looks at you. And he’s got the good nose that dips way down, like he’s happy with it and so am I.’

Wendy continued: ‘When he shaves off his moustache he’s got a hairline fracture. He’s got one of those — what do you call it — cleft lip, cleft palate.

She pulled up her own lip and continued talking as the crowd laughed: ‘He’s got this. I find it to be very attractive.’

The moment offended many viewers, with calls rolling in for Wendy to apologise.

One viewer tweeted: ‘Wendy Williams should be ashamed!Having a precious little cousin born with a cleft, one fear our family has had is her being bullied or made fun of due to her scar. You fear this thinking it will be kids,however seems that we have a world of immature adults which think it’s ok!’

Today is Beau’s big day. He is getting his lip repaired today in Winnipeg by the fantastic Dr. Ross. Thanks to everyone who has reached out, and in advance, thanks for any of your well wishes for Beau. He is so loved! #cleftstrong #1in700 #cleftcutie pic.twitter.com/n3MxaLvl5f — Adam Bighill (@Bighill44) January 15, 2020

. @Bighill44 We’re thinking about Beau today as he is in surgery. I want to apologize to the cleft community and in Beau’s honor, our show is donating to @operationsmile and @AmerCleftPalate and encourage our Wendy Watchers to learn more and help support the cleft community. — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) January 16, 2020

And the Cleft Lip and Palate Association tweeted: ‘CLAPA is calling on @WendyWilliams to issue a public, on air apology for her ignorant, offensive actions on her show this week, and to educate herself about the reality of cleft lip and palate around the world.’

However, it was Winnipeg Blue Bomber’s linebacker Adam Bighill who garnered a response from Williams.

Bighill shared a picture of his son Beau, who was born with a cleft lip, and tweeted: ‘Today is Beau’s big day. He is getting his lip repaired today in Winnipeg by the fantastic Dr. Ross. Thanks to everyone who has reached out, and in advance, thanks for any of your well wishes for Beau. He is so loved!’

And in a now deleted tweet, he added: ‘Waiting for an apology and donation from @WendyWilliams and since we are still waiting, this campaign has gone viral.

‘This campaign/message is all centered around one thing we all agree on, bullying is awful. Thank you all for being a part of the difference #end bullying.’

DOES AN APOLOGY MAKE UP FOR THIS pic.twitter.com/Su0OHB8hTG — Cher (@cher) January 16, 2020

Wendy has since issued an apology directly to Adam and Beau.

Via the Wendy Williams Show Twitter, she wrote: ‘@Bighill44 We’re thinking about Beau today as he is in surgery. I want to apologize to the cleft community and in Beau’s honor, our show is donating to @operationsmile and @AmerCleftPalate and encourage our Wendy Watchers to learn more and help support the cleft community.’

Adam responded: ‘Thank you @WendyWilliams for your apology, your donation, and for thinking of Beau today for his surgery. I forgive you, and I encourage others to as well. I wish you all the best.’

However, Cher wasn’t as won over by the apology, sharing a picture of Wendy pulling up her lip and tweeting: ‘DOES AN APOLOGY MAKE UP FOR THIS.’

A cleft lip occurs when the tissue that makes up the lip does not join completely before birth, causing an opening that may extend into the nose.

Joaquin was born with a microform cleft lip, although in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the Oscar nominee said his distinctive lip scar was a ‘nonsurgical scar he was born with’.





