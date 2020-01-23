wendy-williams-addresses-fartgate-after-video-shows-her-subtly-lean-over-in-chair

Wendy Williams has denied farting on live TV after it appeared she was passing gas during a segment of her show.

The daytime talk show host finally broke her silence during Thursday 23 January’s episode of her show and discussed what she called ‘fartgate’.

She began: ‘I want to talk to you about something very, very serious. I’ve been going through this for a moment and I would like to have a private conversation with you, okay?’

Wendy then played the video, which showed the 55-year-old leaning over to the left in her chair before a fart-like sound was heard.

‘I have never farted once on this show,’ Wendy said. ‘As a matter of fact, I barely fart, you know why? Because gas gets released several different ways and mine is belching because all I do is talk.

‘Let me tell you something right now, okay? I don’t lean over like this to release a fart, I’m lean over like this because it’s comfortable.’

It’s tough when the most comfortable position is also the fart position.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

‘If I sit [straight up] all the time, it’s heavy on my spine,’ the star added. ‘I don’t have the back. I’m not trying to get the back. I like to release my hips and lean, you know what I’m saying? … I’ve been doing this for 11 years on this show!’

Well, that was answered quickly.

She wasn’t leaning for because of gas, she was leaning because of her spine.

Wendy isn’t the first celebrity to accidentally fart live on air – and she certainly won’t be the last.

Back in September, Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden made the old ‘better out than in’ argument when she was caught trumping in the Heart radio studio.

Amanda soon realised she’d broken wind and mouthed the words ‘I’ve farted’ to Ashley Roberts, before moving away from her desk and fanning the air.

Delightful.

In November, Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell rejected a claim that he’d farted on TV after viewers heard a loud noise during his interview on MSNBC.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Wendy Williams ‘finalises divorce from Kevin Hunter’ after cheating allegations

MORE: Wendy Williams issues apology after mocking Joaquin Phoenix’s cleft lip on chat show





