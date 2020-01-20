wendy-williams-accidentally-lets-rip-a-cheeky-fart-and-live-on-air

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Wendy Williams appeared to accidentally fart as she presented The Wendy Williams Show live on air – and viewers are in hysterics.

The television host was in the middle of her Hot Topics segment on Friday when she was seen shifting in her seat and a noise resembling a little bit of flatulence was heard.

Ever the professional though, Wendy didn’t address the sound and continued talking.

Of course, nothing escapes the Twitter minefield and many reacted through tears of laughter to share the moment.

‘Can’t sleep cause I can’t stop thinking about Wendy Williams letting out a nasty fart during Friday’s episode of her daytime talk show,’ wrote one, as another added: ‘Been cackling for 30 minutes at Wendy Williams mic picking up her fart. Like I cannot.’

The Wendy Williams Show viewers were in hysterics over the faux-pas

@WendyWilliams … did you fart 💨👈🏾😹 — UunderFFoot [165] (@8vons) January 20, 2020

Did Wendy Williams really fart on tv or did one of y’all edit that? Cuz if she did… 😭😂 — 𝕊𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕙𝕠𝕞𝕒𝕣𝕦 (@jaylann___) January 20, 2020

Can’t sleep cause I can’t stop thinking about Wendy Williams letting out a nasty fart during Friday’s episode of her daytime talk show. — cameron 🦋 (@imallbikiniporn) January 20, 2020

Been cackling for 30 minutes at Wendy Williams mic picking up her fart. Like I cannot — e (@baldbae) January 19, 2020

i just saw wendy williams sneak a fart out while talking on her show and i’m literally crying — K2️⃣ Kush (@KellyKellyKush) January 19, 2020

Wendy Williams let out the wettest fart on her show yesterday sksksksjs — R.I.P Betty White (@xMuvaTokyo) January 18, 2020

Wendy isn’t the first celebrity to accidentally fart live on air – and she certainly won’t be the last.

Back in September, Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden made the old ‘better out than in’ argument when she was caught trumping in the Heart radio studio.

Amanda soon realised she’d broken wind and mouthed the words ‘I’ve farted’ to Ashley Roberts, before moving away from her desk and fanning the air.

Delightful.

In November, Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell rejected a claim that he’d farted on TV after viewers heard a loud noise during his interview on MSNBC.

The Californian Rep was replying to host Chris Matthews when in mid-sentence it sounded like he had let one rip.

However, Eric later denied he had let off a buttock bassoon or fired a stink torpedo and in a text to Buzzfeed News, he wrote: ‘It was not me!!!!! ‘Ha. And I didn’t hear it when I was speaking.’

The Wendy Williams Show airs on Fox in the US.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Wendy Williams issues apology after mocking Joaquin Phoenix’s cleft lip on chat show

MORE: Carol Vorderman ‘disgusted’ with Wendy Williams for mocking Joaquin Phoenix with ‘cleft lip’ joke





